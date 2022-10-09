14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

KPD says due to his age, his name will not be released. The boy's death is being investigated as the city's 16th murder of 2022.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.