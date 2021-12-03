14-year-old struck, killed while crossing Mopac, APD says

Police have identified the pedestrian killed on November 23 as a 14-year-old.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers were called to a crash in the 2700 block of southbound Mopac Expressway around 8:49 p.m. on that night. When officers arrived they determined that a Ford F150 was heading southbound as the pedestrian was crossing westbound.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, 14-year-old Sterling Turner-Williams. Turner-Williams was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

