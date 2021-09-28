16-year-old shot, killed at Travis County apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside an apartment in northeast Travis County on Monday afternoon, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Sept 27 to an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive near Northwest Elementary School in reference to a 911 call about a person being shot.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. Pflugerville fire and EMS responded, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

TCSO says that evidence observed at the scene did not indicate this was a suicide, so detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Evidence collected so far indicates this was an isolated incident, involving parties known to each other, says TCSO. No arrests have been made. Detectives have been interviewing witnesses and parties known to the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter