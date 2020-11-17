16-year-old suspect arrested for manslaughter in Killeen

A 16-year old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Killeen. The juvenile male suspect is in custody for the death of Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres, 18.

According to police, officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched for a shooting in a residence in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 25. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim, Rocha-Torres, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers started to perform life-saving measures but Rocha-Torres succumbed to his injuries and died. Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

Witnesses told detectives that Rocha-Torres was inside a room of the residence with known acquaintances when family members heard a loud noise. When they checked on the victim, he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the 16-year old suspect had fled through the window.

Detectives determined during the course of their investigation that the suspect did then and there recklessly cause the death of Rocha-Torres by shooting him with a deadly weapon and concealing physical evidence, namely the firearm, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation.

The case was screened by the Bell County Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, and a Directive to Apprehend was issued for Manslaughter. On Tuesday, November 17, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. He is currently in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

