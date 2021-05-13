17 kilos of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Fayette County

article

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after a large amount of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop.

Officials say the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner Kolt, stopped a Ford F-350 on Interstate 10 at the 667 mile-marker at approximately 12:35 pm on April 12.

After speaking to the driver, Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was being utilized to smuggle narcotics and he was given consent to search the vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Thumann then deployed Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle and Thumann observed Kolt alert to the odor of illegal narcotics.

Officials say a search of the vehicle revealed an after-market compartment built into the dash. An electric motor was utilized to gain access through the airbag in the passenger dash.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Approximately 17 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,700,000, was removed from the compartment.

Advertisement

48-year-old Alfredo Cabrera of Eagle Pass was arrested for felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.