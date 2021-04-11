Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old football recruit killed during party at northwest Dallas hotel

By FOX 4 Staff
DALLAS - A 17-year-old high school senior and college football recruit was killed at a party Sunday in northwest Dallas.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Hawthorn Suites on Brookriver Drive, near Dallas Love Field.

Witnesses told police someone pulled out a gun while a group of teens was partying in a room at the hotel. 

Tony Evans Jr. was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. One other person was wounded.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call their detective at 214-671-3646.

There is also a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Evans was a Lancaster High School student who recently signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Wyoming.

