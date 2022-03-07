18-wheeler carrying bananas crashes on I-35 in Dallas

article

A truck driver is okay after losing control and crashing overnight in Northwest Dallas.

The trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m., when the trailer detached from the cab and slid down an embankment on I-35, near 635.

It took a few hours to move the cab off the freeway.

It appears the wet road from Sunday night's rain was a factor.

