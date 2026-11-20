The Brief An 18-wheeler exploded on I-35 near Judson Road in San Antonio San Antonio Police Department says at least one person is dead All the main lanes on northbound I-35 near Judson Road are closed at this time



The San Antonio Police Department says an 18-wheeler has exploded on I-35, leaving at least one person dead.

18-wheeler explosion in San Antonio

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The backstory:

SAPD says the incident happened near Judson Road and the department posted on social media about it at around 10:46 a.m.

Why you should care:

All the main lanes on northbound I-35 near Judson Road are closed at this time.

There are partial closures on the southbound lanes in the same area.

Major delays are expected for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area if they are able.

It is estimated that the lanes are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.

Dig deeper:

FOX 29 San Antonio shared these images of the scene right after the explosion.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: KABB FOX 29 San Antonio