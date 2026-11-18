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The Brief Texas environmental regulators (TCEQ) have resumed reviewing permit applications for data centers following a months-long pause ordered by outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott. The state's grid operator, ERCOT, completed an audit assessing the industry's potential impact on Texas's power grid, leading TCEQ to already approve at least one major permit for SpaceX. Full findings from ERCOT's audit have not yet been publicly released, while Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has pledged to reinstate a moratorium on data centers once sworn in this January.



Texas environmental regulators have begun reviewing permits for data centers again just months after outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order halting the controversial projects.

What we know:

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said it was notified that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) completed its audit looking at whether these data centers could have an impact on the state’s power grid and natural resources.

"The agency has resumed its normal permit review process and will evaluate applications under all applicable state and federal laws and regulations," Ryan Vise, director of external relations for TCEQ, said in a statement emailed Tuesday night.

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A pause on data center permits

The backstory:

Abbott directed ERCOT to audit all data center projects in August, effectively putting a pause on any pending projects until regulators had gathered the information requested.

A letter the governor sent to the TCEQ in September specifically requested that no projects be approved by the agency until the audit was completed.

The governor said that, after the review, the TCEQ must only approve audited data centers that follow his directives.

SpaceX gets permit

What's next:

It appears that at least one permit has already been approved since the pause was lifted.

Politico reported earlier this week that the TCEQ had issued an air pollution permit to SpaceX for a $24 billion data center project being planned in Starbase, where the company is based.

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Projects draw controversy

Local perspective:

These data center projects have drawn concerns from residents across the state who worry about the potential impact on their communities.

Some cite worries over noise, light and water pollution, and the closeness of the facilities to their neighborhoods.

Activists in Cameron County have previously organized protests against the proposed SpaceX data center, claiming that it and others in the Rio Grande Valley will "use up water" and increase energy bills.

Hundreds have popped up in recent years, with Abbott previously welcoming the artificial intelligence agency.

Gina Hinojosa, his Democratic opponent in the midterm elections, often criticized him over his attitude toward data center development in the state.

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Incoming governor promises moratorium

Dig deeper:

Hinojosa will officially be sworn into the governor’s office in January after defeating Abbott in a stunning upset.

Among her campaign promises was an immediate moratorium on data centers. She said she would keep the projects paused until lawmakers could develop stricter regulations.

Some state lawmakers have already proposed removing tax breaks and requiring all agreements between data centers and municipalities to be made publicly available.

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Findings of audit not yet released

The findings from ERCOT’s review have not yet been publicly released.

The agency last provided an update on Nov. 5 to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, in which it said 93% of companies had responded to its request for information.