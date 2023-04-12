18-wheeler wreck leaves part of Hwy 71 shut down in Lakeway

Lakeway police are on scene of an 18-wheeler wreck on Highway 71 that is causing major traffic delays.

All lanes of Highway 71 were closed between Great Divide and Bee Cave Parkway just after 5 a.m.

As of 8:51 a.m., the eastbound lanes have reopened but all westbound lanes will remain shut down while crews clean up fuel from a 500-gallon drum that was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Police say it may take several hours for crews to clean up the diesel and traffic being diverted to Bee Cave Parkway and 620.

Police say you should expect significant delays until the road is cleared, and it's best to avoid the area if you can.

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.