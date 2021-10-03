19 Texas firefighters added to Fallen Firefighters National Memorial

Nineteen Texas firefighters were honored as their names were added to the Fallen Firefighters National Memorial.

"Behind every name is a story of service and sacrifice," said Chief Tonya Hoover, Acting U.S. Fire Administrator.

Overall, 215 firefighters' names were added. All losing their lives in the line of duty.

"When called, they did what they were trained to do, provide service and comfort to those who needed it and expected nothing in return," said Troy Markel, NFFF Chairman.

Of those who were honored: 87 died in 2020, 82 in 2019, and 46 were being honored from previous years.

"Your loved ones will be remembered through history," Jan Gardner, Frederick County Executive said. "Their names etched into a plaque on the grounds of the memorial. They will not be forgotten"

Those from Texas include:

Captain Randell Willmon of the Dallas Fire-Rescue

Captain Bradley Burney of the Mesquite Fire Department

Lieutenant Dennis Page, Jr. of the Dallas Fire-Rescue

Firefighter Frank Partida, Jr. of the Glen Flora Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighter Lloyd Moseley, Jr. of the Dallas Fire-Rescue

Lieutenant John Blume of the Dallas Fire-Rescue

Assistant Chief Clayton Fenwick of the Sugar Land Fire-EMS Fire Marshal Lance Norwood of the College Station Fire Department

Firefighter Kenneth Stavinoha of the Houston Fire Department

Firefighter Steven Henderson of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighter Gregory Garza of the San Antonio Fire Department

Lieutenant David Hill of the Lubbock Fire Department

Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez of the El Paso Fire Department

Captain Stephen Hill of the Richardson Fire Department

Assistant Chief Duncan Henderson of the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department

Driver/Engineer Jesus De La Rosa, Jr. of the Weslaco Fire Department

Firefighter Diana Jones of the KL Farms/Fire LLC

Captain Frazier Holbert of the Carrollton Fire Rescue

Arson Investigator Lemual Bruce of the Houston Fire Department

"The people we honor today are missing from this realm, but they are not gone," said Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator. "They live within us through memories, the ways they made you smile, and through all they touched along the way."

Their names were added to the seven-foot, stone monument, but it's not only their names that live on but a legacy.

"At the base of the monument is the eternal flame that symbolizes the spirit of all firefighters - past, present, and future," Hoover said.

