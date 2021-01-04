19-year-old dies after being hit by 18-wheeler in San Marcos

Authorities say a 19-year-old died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler in San Marcos. The incident happened on December 31 at around 11:40 p.m.

Officials say the San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department, and Hays County EMS responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 in the area of Exit 206 northbound TX-82 Loop and Aquarena Springs Drive.

An investigation determined that a male, identified as Cael Ryan Uzuanis, had run onto the interstate and was hit by the driver of an 18-wheeler. Officials say dash camera recordings from the 18-wheeler showed Uzuanis stepped in front of the truck.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did attempt to swerve and avoid hitting Uzuanis.

Uzuanis was pronounced dead at the scene on January 1, 2021, at 12:32 a.m. but officials say since the accident occurred prior to midnight that the death of Uzuanis will be counted as the 16th traffic fatality for San Marcos in 2020.

