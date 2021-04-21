19-year-old killed in shooting in Harker Heights HS parking lot

A 19-year-old was shot and killed during an argument in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School Tuesday night.

The Harker Heights Police Department says officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. April 20 to the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a report of shots fired.

The investigation so far shows that a verbal argument happened between several people in the parking lot area of the high school. The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired, which ended in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinton Ford of Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is working with the Killeen ISD police to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.