1st Cavalry Division Trooper dies in training incident in California

A 1st Cavalry Division Trooper died during a training incident March 10 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, says Fort Hood.

23-year-old Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., who served as an armored cannon crewmember, was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over the past week. The incident is currently under investigation, says Fort Hood.

Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. (Fort Hood)

Meitl joined the U.S. Army in May 2020 and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Div.

"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," said Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection."

His awards include an Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his family, says Fort Hood.

