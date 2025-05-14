2 arrested in connection to drug bust in Georgetown

article

The Brief Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust WCSO said deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kuykendall Dr. in Georgetown The two suspects face multiple charges



Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust in Georgetown.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kuykendall Dr. in Georgetown.

At the home, detectives found several substances, including:

Approximately 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 20 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 8 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 8 ounces of suspected promethazine

Approximately 50 grams (about 90 pills) of suspected Lortab

Approximately 30 grams (about 100 pills) of suspected Xanax

Approximately 4 pounds of suspected marijuana

Approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected THC (wax and vapes)

7 suspected buprenorphine patches

Around $10,000 in cash

3 AR-15 rifles

5 handguns

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Anthony Robbins

Tracy Smith and Anthony Robbins were arrested and face multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of controlled substances.

This is an active investigation.