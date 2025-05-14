2 arrested in connection to drug bust in Georgetown
article
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust in Georgetown.
The backstory:
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kuykendall Dr. in Georgetown.
At the home, detectives found several substances, including:
- Approximately 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 20 grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 8 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- Approximately 8 ounces of suspected promethazine
- Approximately 50 grams (about 90 pills) of suspected Lortab
- Approximately 30 grams (about 100 pills) of suspected Xanax
- Approximately 4 pounds of suspected marijuana
- Approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected THC (wax and vapes)
- 7 suspected buprenorphine patches
- Around $10,000 in cash
- 3 AR-15 rifles
- 5 handguns
Image 1 of 2
▼
Anthony Robbins
Tracy Smith and Anthony Robbins were arrested and face multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of controlled substances.
This is an active investigation.
The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office