2 arrested in connection to drug bust in Georgetown

Published  May 14, 2025 2:56pm CDT
Georgetown
    • Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust
    • WCSO said deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kuykendall Dr. in Georgetown
    • The two suspects face multiple charges

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust in Georgetown.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kuykendall Dr. in Georgetown. 

At the home, detectives found several substances, including: 

  • Approximately 6 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
  • Approximately 20 grams of suspected cocaine
  • Approximately 8 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • Approximately 8 ounces of suspected promethazine
  • Approximately 50 grams (about 90 pills) of suspected Lortab
  • Approximately 30 grams (about 100 pills) of suspected Xanax
  • Approximately 4 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected THC (wax and vapes)
  • 7 suspected buprenorphine patches
  • Around $10,000 in cash
  • 3 AR-15 rifles
  • 5 handguns
Anthony Robbins

Tracy Smith and Anthony Robbins were arrested and face multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of controlled substances.

This is an active investigation.

The Source: Information from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office

