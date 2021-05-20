2 arrested in string of aggravated robberies in the Austin area

article

The Austin Police Department has identified and arrested 18-year-old Juan Sebastian Salto-Garcia in a series of aggravated robberies that occurred throughout Austin and surrounding jurisdictions starting in January.

One suspect remains at large.



The first robbery occurred on January 15 at Marketplace Austin – Jewelry Stand located at 10601 N. Lamar Blvd. The next occurred on March 12 at the same location. APD Robbery Detectives were able to identify Salto-Garcia as one of the suspects in these two cases.



Salto-Garcia was arrested on April 12 and was released on personal bond on April 28 with the conditions of a GPS monitor, house arrest, and a "No Firearms" restriction.

APD says Salto-Garcia violated his bond conditions when he tampered with his GPS monitor and his personal bond was revoked on May 12, 2021.

Police say eighteen-year-old Jesse Trevino was also arrested for the January 15 robbery.



Six days later on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 9:25 p.m., two Hispanic males, one of which was identified as Salto-Garcia, robbed a male and female at gunpoint in the parking lot of the HEB in West Lake Hills.

APD says the suspects stole their 2020 Black Porsche Macan S 4DR SUV. Both suspects displayed black rifles at the time of the incident.



APD describes this suspect as:

5’11"

Short black hair with a slender build

Wearing a light-colored surgical mask concealing his face

Approximately 25 years of age

Police say Salto-Garcia and the remaining suspect were seen on surveillance driving a Gray older model Dodge 1500 quad cab truck.



The following day, Wednesday, May 19 at approximately 10:44 a.m., APD says Salto-Garcia and an unknown Hispanic male suspect robbed a female victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of Barton Creek Mall, stealing her 2020 Land Rover.

After the carjacking at Barton Creek Mall, APD officers from several units coordinated and located both stolen vehicles (Porsche and Land Rover), along with the Dodge Ram used in the robbery in West Lake Hills.

APD says Juan Sebastian Salto-Garcia was seen with both stolen vehicles and with a black rifle. He was ultimately apprehended in the stolen black Porsche where a black semi-auto rifle and a handgun magazine were seized.



At this time, police say it is unknown if the suspect in three of the robberies (March 12, May 18 and May 19) is the same person.



Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.



You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.