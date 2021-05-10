2 DC police officers accused of drag racing charged with reckless driving

A current and former D.C. police officer accused of drag racing and crashing in Northeast have been charged, more than two weeks after the incident.

Humias Khan, 24, and Jerrita Millington, 33, are charged with reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving with more than $1,000 in property damage and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm or disability.

The officers were going more than double the speed limit, according to charging documents. It’s just 20 miles per hour on Anacostia Ave. in the Kenilworth neighborhood. The officers had been stopped and are accused of accelerating to nearly 50 miles per hour in about 20 seconds.

Charging documents say the drivers accelerated to speeds that "displayed a wanton disregard for the safety of both persons and property."

The crash took out part of Willie Vann’s fence.

"Thank God that nobody got hurt," Vann said Monday. "You know, that they didn’t tear up no more than just my fence. The fence can be replaced. Life can’t."

He said he wasn’t home when it happened on April 22 around 5 p.m.

Each officer had an officer who was a passenger in their car and police say one of them activated his body camera, providing video of the alleged street race.

"It doesn’t mean that’s how all D.C police are," said Vann. "I know a lot of D.C. police."

He said a member of police command staff came to his home to let him know how to fill out a claims form, so damages would paid for by the city, and to apologize.

One of the officers driving was a probationary officer and is no longer with the department.

The two charged are due in court in June.