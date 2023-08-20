2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Manor, police say

Police say a man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Manor.

On Saturday, August 19 around 11:59 p.m., police say a family member called 911 to report shots being fired at a home in the 12000 block of Riparian Rd.

When police arrived they found a woman dead outside, and a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say no one else was injured.

Victim Services has coordinated with family members to take custody of children in the home.

Police say this is still an active investigation but they believe it was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the community.

If you or someone you know is in distress, there's always help available. Just call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24/7.