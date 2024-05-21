Suspect took child from North Austin neighborhood to motel, sexually assaulted them: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child last summer.

On August 2, 2023, around 6 a.m., the suspect abducted a child from the St. John's neighborhood between Duval Street and I-35 in North Austin. The suspect took the child to an unknown motel and sexually assaulted them.

The motel is described as a yellow building with a "motel" sign, surrounded by trees and two floors of stairs on the outside of the building.

Sketch of child trafficking suspect (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s or possibly older. He is Spanish speaking, possibly Honduran or El Salvadorian and goes by Alex.

He has chest and arm tattoos and was last seen wearing an orange and blue "Looney Tunes" tank top. He also drives a dark pickup truck.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Human Trafficking unit at 512-974-4786 or via email. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.