Shooting death in Northwest Austin; no suspects in custody

A shooting victim was found lying in the street in Northwest Austin early Monday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a check welfare call in the 13000 block of Amarillo Ave., near McNeil Dr and Parmer Ln., when they found a man in his 40s lying unresponsive in the street.

Deputies started CPR immediately and then ATCEMS took over, but the man died at the scene.

TCSO says detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.