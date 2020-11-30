2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after North Austin shooting

Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near I-35 and St. John's Avenue. Austin police say that a suspect is in custody.

Austin EMS tells FOX 7 Austin one of the victims has serious injuries but is expected to be okay. The other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they received a call about a subject shooting at people at around 10 a.m.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.