2 injured in two-vehicle rollover crash on I-35 near MLK

Two people were injured and have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on North I-35 Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS shared that just before 2 p.m., crews were on the scene of the crash where both vehicles had rolled over in the 1600 block of North I-35 just south of E. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

At least two patients were reported to be trapped in their vehicles and were extricated by 2:30 p.m.

There were a total of four patients involved in the crash, says ATCEMS, but only two were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. The other two patients refused EMS transport.

ATCEMS says the incident did affect both sides of I-35 in the area and that traffic was heavily delayed.

