Austin police searching for 2 men wanted for aggravated robbery

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two men in aggravated robberies.

Police said the first robbery happened at 12:32 a.m. on June 7 at the El Pollo Rico Express Food Trailer in the 13000 block of Dessau Rd.

The second robbery happened around 1:35 a.m. at the Laz Amanozas Food Trailer in the 4000 block S. Congress Ave.

Surveillance footage shows the men entering each trailer after closing, pointing guns at workers and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash at each location.

The men were seen leaving both armed robberies in what witnesses described as a black Nissan Altima with an unknown state license plate.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black zip-up hoodie, a bright blue balaclava, black beanie, black pants and black socks with grey toes as gloves.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie with a long grey shirt, dark blue jeans, black Nike Air Force Ones and red gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.