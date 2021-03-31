2 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson bring total to 21

article

Two more civil lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, bringing the total number of lawsuits to 21.

The lawsuits were filed Tuesday afternoon in Harris County. The women are identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits.

The following content contains graphic details that may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

In one of the lawsuits, a massage therapist from Arizona accuses Watson of making "obscene sexual requests" to her during a massage session in July 2020.

In the other lawsuit, a massage therapist from Houston claims Watson’s behavior "became progressively worse" during four sessions from July to September 2020, and that Watson would "aggressively and obsessively message" her after each session to book another massage. In the lawsuit, the massage therapist accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her "starting with purposely exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis, to ultimately groping her, coercing her to perform oral sex on him, and ejaculating on her."

These lawsuits are in addition to the 19 other lawsuits filed against Watson over the past two weeks. The first was filed on March 16.

All of the women are identified as Jane Does in their respective civil lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

High-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all of the women accusing Watson.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Buzbee said:

"DESHAUN WATSON Case: This is our legal team’s response to the hundreds of requests we have received at our Houston office for comment; even though we have an extensive staff, your inquiries are overwhelming! We will continue to conform our conduct to the ethical rules for lawyers in Texas. We take our obligations very seriously. We will say this once, and encourage those inquiring to pay attention to our public filings, rather than lawyer statements in the media. These Deshaun Watson cases continue to mount; we filed two more public cases today. Our team has been roundly criticized because these numerous brave women haven’t filed formal criminal complaints with HPD (although we have provided info to other organizations.) Here is my worry: When I ran for Houston mayor against the CURRENT mayor, I called for the resignation of the former police chief. I was thus reluctant initially in these important cases to provide info to HPD, at least while Art Acevedo was the Police Chief—even though my brother in law is a long-term HPD officer. Mr. Acevedo has now left Houston for Miami. Yet, I’ve since learned that my legal opponent, Mr. Hardin, has a son who is on of the exclusive Command Staff of HPD. I am not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Mr. Hardin, has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. I support his service, along with all Houston police officers—I think the rank and file know that. But, I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities. Stand by."

On Wednesday, Watson's attorney Rustin Hardin released statements in support of Watson from 18 massage therapists who said the accusations are inconsistent with their experiences with him.

After the first lawsuit was filed two weeks ago, the NFL confirmed the matter was "now under review of the personal conduct policy", and the Houston Texans said they will stay in close contact with the league as they investigate.