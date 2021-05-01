2 mysterious orbs of light caught on camera flying through Palm Coast yard

Two mysterious objects were caught on camera at a home in Flagler County.

William Fuentes sent FOX 35 video of what looks like two orbs of light flying across the sky at his Palm Coast home.

What do you think the two orbs of light were?

This isn't the first mysterious thing to be caught on camera at night in Palm Coast.

RELATED: VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard

Another homeowner is questioning whether prehistoric creatures are back after seeing a dinosaur-like animal running across her yard.

FOX 35 viewer Cristina Ryan says her security camera captured the footage in mid-April.

She said that everyone she's shown the video to comes up with the same conclusion: A baby dino.

"Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So, not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself," she joked.

Viewers online debated about what the animal could be.

"Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard!" one person commented.

"That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it," another said.

One commenter wrote, "UFO recently sighted and guess this could be the CEO checking things out."

Adrian Stroud sent FOX 35 video taken in Brevard County from 2019. He said the floating light orbs reminded him of this video that he captured. It shows a foggy-shaped figure moving on the lower left side of the screen. What do you think it is?

