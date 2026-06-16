2 people found dead in Southeast Austin: APD

The Brief APD investigating a homicide in SE Austin Police said the incident happened on June 16 in the 4700 block of Oltorf Street in reference to the call A husband and wife were found dead inside the home



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.

Police said this is Austin's 28th homicide of the year.

What we know:

Police said on June 16, around 3:11 p.m., the 911 call center received a check welfare call for a husband and wife.

At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Oltorf Street in reference to the call.

When officers arrived at the home, they tried to enter, but an aggressive animal delayed their entry. Once the dog was detained, officers entered the home.

They found a man and woman injured. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide any information on a weapon used at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department's homicide tipline at 512-477-3588.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates