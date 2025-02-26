2 people injured following incident in Northwest Austin

The Brief Two people were injured during an incident in NW Austin This is an ongoing investigation



Two people were injured during an incident in Northwest Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 26, around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call at 12300 Hymeadow Dr.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. Both were taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

APD did not specify how the two victims were injured.

No information was given regarding any arrests.

This is a developing story, check back for updates