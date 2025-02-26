Expand / Collapse search

2 people injured following incident in Northwest Austin

Published  February 26, 2025 2:00pm CST
Northwest Austin
    • Two people were injured during an incident in NW Austin
    • This is an ongoing investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured during an incident in Northwest Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 26, around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call at 12300 Hymeadow Dr.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. Both were taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

APD did not specify how the two victims were injured.

No information was given regarding any arrests.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

