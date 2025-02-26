2 people injured following incident in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured during an incident in Northwest Austin.
What we know:
Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 26, around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call at 12300 Hymeadow Dr.
When officers arrived, they found two victims. Both were taken to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
APD did not specify how the two victims were injured.
No information was given regarding any arrests.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department