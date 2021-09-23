2 people killed, 1 hospitalized after early morning crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after an early morning crash in Central Austin.
The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on West 41st and Medical Parkway.
Police say it appears a vehicle hit a tree and two people inside the vehicle were ejected.
Officials say the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.
