2 people killed, 1 hospitalized after early morning crash

Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after an early morning crash in Central Austin.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on West 41st and Medical Parkway.

Police say it appears a vehicle hit a tree and two people inside the vehicle were ejected.

Officials say the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

