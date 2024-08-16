2 people killed in South Austin triple shooting identified: APD

The Austin Police Department has identified two people killed in a triple shooting in South Austin.

On August 16, police identified the two people killed as 39-year-old Ricardo Martinez and 29-year-old Aldo Edgar Romero-Milan.

MORE: Triple shooting in South Austin leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Austin police said on Wednesday, June 26, around 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2317 South Pleasant Valley Road. The 911 callers said several shots were fired and people were heard screaming.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The two other victims were taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, the next day, another victim died, police said. The third victim had life-threatening injuries but is OK.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.