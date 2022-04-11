2 students stabbed following incident at Austin High School, Austin ISD says

An Austin High School student was taken into custody after injuring two other students with a pocket knife Monday morning.

Austin High officials said two students were injured by a classmate with a pocket knife. Both students were helped and their families were notified.

"Austin ISD takes violence of any kind very seriously. Fighting or weapons at school are not tolerated and will be dealt with immediately," Austin High officials said.

The school district said they encourage the community to report fights or threatening behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police 512-414-1703.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, contact us at 512-414-2505.

