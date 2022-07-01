2 Texas juvenile correction officers arrested in excessive use of force case

Two Texas juvenile correction officers were arrested in connection with an excessive use of force case.

Ofc. Christopher Cuadra, 28, and Ofc. Luis Jesus, 24, have both been charged in connection with a June 18 incident involving a juvenile in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Ofc. Christopher Cuadra (Texas Juvenile Justice Department)

Cuadra is facing one count of official oppression under Texas Penal Code 39.03 and one count of tampering with a government record under Texas Penal Code 37.10. Both are Class A misdemeanors and punishable by up to $4,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

Cuadra is accused of using excessive force against the juvenile and omitting details of the incident in government records.

Ofc. Luis Jesus (Texas Juvenile Justice Department)

Jesus is facing three counts of official oppression under Texas Penal Code 39.03 and one count of third-degree felony tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence. The official oppression charge is punishable by up to $4,000 in fines and up to one year in jail and the tampering charge is punishable with a fine of up to $10,000 and between two and 10 years in prison.

Jesus is accused of using excessive force against the juvenile and attempting to conceal it by tampering with documentation and physical evidence.

TJJD says the case will be referred to the Texas Special Prosecution Unit.