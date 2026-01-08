Round Rock New Year's Eve party shooting: Suspect had bloody gun, was released from scene, docs say

The Brief Court docs reveal more about New Year's Eve party shooting in Round Rock Docs say someone reported underage drinking at the party, vendors serving alcohol to minors Docs also note that the suspect had a bloody gun, but was released from the scene



Court documents revealed more about what happened the night five teens were shot at a New Year's Eve party in Round Rock.

Documents say police found a bloody gun in the suspect's trunk, but he was released from the scene.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Round Rock New Year's Eve party shooting: Pflugerville man arrested, charged

What we know:

20-year-old Javione Wright of Pflugerville has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault — mass shooting.

The shooting happened at the Platinum Event Center on Chisholm Trail Road minutes after midnight on Jan. 1.

An arrest affidavit for Wright says someone reported a party at the Event Center where there was underage drinking and vendors serving alcohol to minors.

Officers arrived on scene just before midnight on Dec. 31 and after they announced their presence, 100–200 people fled the Center. At about 12:08 a.m., police reported shots fired.

Javione Wright, 20 (Round Rock Police Department)

A total of five people had been shot, all teens. One was shot in the leg, another in the hand, a third in the foot, and two were shot in the head.

A man was detained on scene by officers minutes after the shooting, and when asked if he was okay, he said, "yeah, I'm trying to get away." Officers observed blood on his hand and identified him as Wright.

Hours later, police searched a vehicle registered to Wright that had been flagged for the presence of drugs. During the search, officers found a Glock in the trunk with blood on it and an empty THC cartridge in the vehicle. According to police, Wright "provided no logical or reasonable explanation for having a bloody firearm in his trunk."

Despite this, Wright was later released from the scene, the affidavit says.

Detectives later that day examined video surveillance footage from the Center and saw Wright slowly walking west down an alleyway towards two groups of people having an argument while passing each other, the affidavit says.

Wright is seen on the video watching the argument with a handgun in his hand concealed by his other arm. For about eight seconds, he watched before he "with no clear provocation" fired at least 12 rounds at one of the groups. Detectives say they counted at minimum 16 people trying to flee from the area.

Detectives also noted one of the victims was shot in the head and dropped to the ground unconscious during the shooting.

Additional surveillance video showed Wright allegedly stowing the gun in the trunk of his car, locking the car, then walking away.

The Glock taken from Wright's truck was linked to shell casings collected on scene; the affidavit noted that the shell casings were collected from the area where Wright was seen firing his handgun on the video.

What's next:

Wright is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.