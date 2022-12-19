Judge denies APD officer's motion to dismiss civil lawsuit against him for 2020 killing of Mike Ramos

A judge made a major decision in a lawsuit against an Austin police officer and the City of Austin.

A judge denied Officer Christopher Taylor's motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit against him for the 2020 killing of Mike Ramos.

The suit filed by the family of Ramos claims his fourth amendment rights were violated when police shot and killed him.

In April 2020, officers were called to the Rosemont Apartments on Pleasant Valley Road after a 911 caller told them they spotted a man with a gun.

According to the lawsuit, police gave Ramos conflicting commands before Taylor told another officer to "impact up."

That officer shot Ramos with "less-than-lethal rounds" while his hands were still in the air. At that point, Ramos jumped back into his vehicle and tried to drive away.

Officer Taylor then opened fire, hitting Ramos in the back of the head, killing him.

A judge dismissed the motion that argued Taylor was entitled to qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits.

Ramos' family also sued the City of Austin for what they believed to be discriminatory practices by the Austin Police Department. The city filed to dismiss, but was partially denied.

The judge ruled claims that the city condoned disproportionate "use of force" against people of color, and failed to train or supervise officers will be dismissed.

However, allegations of choosing not to intervene in, investigate or discipline "uses of excessive force" will move forward.

You can read the full lawsuit below.