2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week fourteen

By Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK FOURTEEN

Liberty Hill's strong second half eliminates Rouse for 2nd straight year

FOX 7 Friday Football: Liberty Hill vs Rouse

FOX 7 Austin has your highlights for the 2021 Texas high school football season!

Bowie's bounce-back season ends with 3rd round loss

FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs SA Brennan

FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs SA Brennan

WEEK FOURTEEN

Friday November 26: UIL playoffs 3rd round

Class 6A Division I

SA Brennan 59
Bowie 36

Laredo United South 19
Lake Travis 35

Class 6A Division II

Edinburg Vela 14
Vandegrift 38

PSJA North 0
Westlake 56

Class 5A Division I

Katy Paetow 65
Cedar Park 14

Class 5A Division II

Marble Falls 7
SA Alamo Heights 10

Liberty Hill 56
Rouse 33

Class 4A Division II

Wimberley 26
Cuero 36

Pleasanton 20
Fredericksburg 28

Class 3A Division I

Lago Vista 33
Edna 29

Class 2A Division II

Granger 27
Burton 57

___
