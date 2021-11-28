2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week fourteen
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK FOURTEEN
Liberty Hill's strong second half eliminates Rouse for 2nd straight year
Bowie's bounce-back season ends with 3rd round loss
WEEK FOURTEEN
Friday November 26: UIL playoffs 3rd round
Class 6A Division I
SA Brennan 59
Bowie 36
Laredo United South 19
Lake Travis 35
Class 6A Division II
Edinburg Vela 14
Vandegrift 38
PSJA North 0
Westlake 56
Class 5A Division I
Katy Paetow 65
Cedar Park 14
Class 5A Division II
Marble Falls 7
SA Alamo Heights 10
Liberty Hill 56
Rouse 33
Class 4A Division II
Wimberley 26
Cuero 36
Pleasanton 20
Fredericksburg 28
Class 3A Division I
Lago Vista 33
Edna 29
Class 2A Division II
Granger 27
Burton 57
___
