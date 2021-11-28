2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week fourteen

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK FOURTEEN

Liberty Hill's strong second half eliminates Rouse for 2nd straight year

Bowie's bounce-back season ends with 3rd round loss

WEEK FOURTEEN

Friday November 26: UIL playoffs 3rd round

Class 6A Division I

SA Brennan 59

Bowie 36

Laredo United South 19

Lake Travis 35

Class 6A Division II

Edinburg Vela 14

Vandegrift 38

PSJA North 0

Westlake 56

Class 5A Division I

Katy Paetow 65

Cedar Park 14

Class 5A Division II

Marble Falls 7

SA Alamo Heights 10

Liberty Hill 56

Rouse 33

Class 4A Division II

Wimberley 26

Cuero 36

Pleasanton 20

Fredericksburg 28

Class 3A Division I

Lago Vista 33

Edna 29

Class 2A Division II

Granger 27

Burton 57

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter