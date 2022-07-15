2022 ACL Music Festival daily lineup released

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced its daily lineup for 2022.

For Weekend One, headliners on Friday, Oct. 7 are The Chicks, Sza, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Billy Strings. Saturday, Oct. 8 will be P!NK, Flume, Lil Nas X, Diplo, and Wallows. Sunday, Oct. 9 will see headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, Zhu, and Lil Durk, who will only be performing during Weekend One.

Weekend Two will have similar lineups for headliners with Phoenix performing Friday, Oct. 14 and Death Cab for Cutie performing Saturday, Oct. 15.

One day tickets are now on sale. You can get details and buy tickets here.