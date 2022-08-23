2022 Election: All eyes are on New York and Florida's primaries

A number of high-profile showdowns between Democrats are taking place on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for primary elections in Florida and New York.

Tuesday's primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest.

In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues competing for the same seat, while the head of the party's campaign arm in the chamber is running in new territory and faces a challenge from the left.

Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party's nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. The 87-year-old is stepping down at the end of the year, with more than four years left in his term.

General view of the inside of a polling center seen from a window. (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Here’s what to look out for during Tuesday’s primaries.

Florida

Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, defeating his primary challenger Nikki Fried.

Crist, who currently represents the Sunshine State's 13th Congressional District, now advances to the November general election where he will face off against incumbent DeSantis.

Earlier this month, Crist claimed DeSantis is the "most arrogant" governor he had ever seen and called him a "wannabe dictator."

"He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life. It is shocking, it really is. Enough is enough," Crist said, according to The Guardian. "He’s a barbaric, wannabe dictator."

In selecting Crist in the race for governor, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections. The 66-year-old already served one term as a Republican governor more than a decade ago before becoming a Democrat. His moderate stances could appeal to voters in Florida’s teeming suburbs as Democrats seek to reverse a losing pattern in a state that was recently seen as a perennial political battleground.

FILE - Charlie Crist, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Florida, speaks to members of the media before casting a ballot at a polling location in Saint Petersburg, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: They want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away," Crist declared, declining to use DeSantis' name. "This guy wants to be president of the United States of America and everybody knows it. However, when we defeat them on Nov. 8 that show is over. Enough."

Fried, 44, said she called Crist to congratulate him on his victory and asked her supporters to come together to support the Democratic nominee.

"We are going to make Ronald DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States," she said.

FILE - Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Turning Point 'Unite & Win' Rally with Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance in Girard, Ohio, US, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Dustin Franz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Indeed, the race ultimately centered on the political future of DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent figures in GOP politics. His hands-off approach to the pandemic and eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters who see DeSantis as a natural heir to former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis' reelection effort is widely assumed to be a precursor to a presidential run in 2024, adding to a sense of urgency among Democrats to blunt his rise now.

Val Demings has defeated her primary challengers to win the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida.

FILE - U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) speaks at an election-night event at the Varsity Club at Camping World Stadium on August 23, 2022 in downtown Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Demings, who currently represents Florida's 10th Congressional District, now advances to the November general election where she will face off against incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

And in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, incumbent GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has won the Republican nomination.

Gaetz now advances to the November general election where he will face off against a Democratic challenger.

FILE - Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX on August 6, 2022. ( Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Florida contest concludes the busiest stretch of primaries this year, which featured contests in 18 states over just 22 days. In that span, Republicans from Arizona to Alaska have supported contenders who embraced Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, an assertion roundly rejected by elections officials, the former president’s attorney general and judges he appointed.

And for the most part, Democrats have avoided brutal primary fights — with some exceptions. Voters in New York Tuesday night decided congressional primaries that featured two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Democrats are entering the final weeks ahead of the midterms with a sense of cautious optimism, hoping the Supreme Court's decision overturning a woman's constitutional right to an abortion will energize the party's base. But Democrats still face tremendous headwinds, including economic uncertainty and the historic reality that most parties lose seats in the first midterm after they've won the White House.

New York

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump, has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district.

Nadler’s victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who battled to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to the media after voting in his upper West Side district on August 23, 2022 in New York City. ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The unusual race between incumbents who are typically allies was the result of a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side.

Neither was willing to run in another part of the city.

Nadler also defeated Suraj Patel, a 38-year-old lawyer and lecturer at New York University who has now failed to advance out of a Democratic congressional primary in three straight tries.

Nadler, 75, was first elected to Congress in 1992. As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, he led both impeachments of Republican former President Donald Trump. He was buoyed in the last weeks of the campaign by endorsements from The New York Times and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

FILE - Committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled Examining the Practices and Profits of Gun Manufacturers in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 27, 2022, in Washingto (Drew Angerer/Getty Image) Expand

Maloney, 76, also first elected in 1992, is the first woman to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee. She is known for her longtime advocacy for Sept. 11 first responders seeking compensation for diseases they attribute to contamination from the destruction of the World Trade Center. She wore a firefighter’s jacket on Capitol Hill and at the 2019 Met Gala.

Few policy differences between Nadler, Maloney and Patel emerged during the primary campaign.

All support abortion rights, the Green New Deal and tighter restrictions on gun ownership. Patel argued that Nadler’s and Maloney’s generation failed to achieve Democratic goals like codifying Roe v. Wade and should cede to new blood.

Nadler and Maloney countered that their seniority in Congress brings clout that benefits New Yorkers.

Friends for many years, the two Democrats lamented having to run against each other — something that only happened after a court redrew the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts after concluding the legislature botched the process.

"I didn’t want to run against my good friend, Jerry Nadler," Maloney said at a recent debate. "We have been friends and allies for years. Unfortunately, we were drawn into the same district."

Still, on the campaign trail Maloney said that as a woman, she would fight harder to protect abortion rights than Nadler.

Asked at a debate how his record differed from that of Maloney, Nadler cited his votes against the Iraq War and the Patriot Act, and in favor of the Iran nuclear deal. Maloney, also elected to Congress in 1992, voted the other way on all three.

Maloney also came under fire from her opponents for her past positions on vaccines, including in 2006 when she introduced legislation directing the federal government to study the debunked theory that vaccines can cause autism. Maloney insisted that she supports vaccines and regretted having ever questioned vaccine safety.

The primary winner in the overwhelmingly Democratic district will face Republican Michael Zumbluskas in the November general election.

Oklahoma

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for Oklahoma’s unexpired U.S. Senate seat, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving after nearly 30 years in office.

Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, defeated former Speaker of the Oklahoma House and banking executive T.W. Shannon after the two advanced from a 13-candidate Republican primary field in June. Because Inhofe is retiring early, Mullin will serve the remaining four years left on Inhofe’s term.

FILE - Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Mullin, who topped the primary field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned former President Donald Trump's endorsement shortly after the primary.

Mullin and Shannon were both seeking to replace Inhofe, a fixture in Republican politics in Oklahoma since the 1960s who has held the U.S. Senate seat since being elected in 1994.

Mullin will be heavily favored in November's general election against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, along with an independent and a Libertarian. Oklahoma hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years.

In a state where nearly 10% of the population identifies as American Indian, both Mullin and Shannon are members of Native American tribes — Mullin a Cherokee citizen and Shannon, who is also African American, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

Campaign finance reports show that Mullin raised about $3.6 million, which is nearly three times the $1.3 million that Shannon reported he raised.

In campaign ads and on the stump, both men touted their positions on hot-button issues and vowed to fight President Joe Biden's policy agenda. Shannon launched an anti-abortion ad in which he labeled Planned Parenthood the "true face of white supremacy," while Mullin in an ad featuring two of his own children and a montage of transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, said: "Democrats can’t even tell us what a woman is."

Also on Tuesday, in the Democratic primary runoff for Oklahoma's other U.S. Senate seat, cybersecurity expert Madison Horn defeated Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney. Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn, will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who will be the heavy favorite in November, along with a Republican and an independent.

In the race for an open U.S. House seat in eastern Oklahoma, Republicans Josh Brecheen, a former state senator from Coalgate, and state Rep. Avery Frix, of Muskogee, face off in the GOP runoff after emerging as the top two candidates in June's 14-candidate primary. The winner will face Democrat Naomi Andrews, of Tulsa, and independent Ben Robinson, of Muskogee, in November.

Also on the ballot Tuesday will be Republican primary runoffs for several statewide offices, including state superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer, labor commissioner and corporation commissioner.

