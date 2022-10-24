2022 Midterm Elections: Early voting gets underway in Texas

Early voting begins Monday, October 24, and ends November 4.

There are 38 early voting locations in Travis County, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Five megacenter locations will be open until 9 PM Saturday, October 29 and Friday, November 4.

Early voting can be done at any polling location in your county, unlike voting on Election Day. Travis and Williamson Counties are part of the Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning these counties allow voting on Election Day at any location

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is this Friday.

The last day to register to vote was October 11. You can check to see if you’re registered at the Texas Secretary of State website.

You’ll need one of these seven forms of ID to cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Travis County Clerk Rebecca Guerrero recommends looking at a sample ballot before heading to the polls.

