2022 Election: Early voting begins in Texas on October 24

Early voting will run from Monday, Oct. 24. to Friday, Nov. 4.

In Travis County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, it'll be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Early voting allows you to really customize your voting experience to your schedule," Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said.

You can search on the Texas Secretary of State website for your voter information, sample ballots, and polling locations.

You can vote at any polling place in the county you live in.

If you're voting by mail, Oct. 28 is the last day to get your application in.

Both Democrats and Republicans say they're feeling energized this election.

"This election is about voters having the opportunity to decide if they want to go down a path where we've seen a bigoted culture war that takes the state backward or to go in a direction that we're offering as Democrats to embrace opportunity, to embrace the diversity of the state," Brown said.

"It's extremely important because not only are we having to change the direction of this country back to where we were, where, hey, a billion somehow became the new million. When did that happen? But inflation is out of control. Law enforcement has been cut. It's time to really just jiggle the handle on the previous administration," Andy Hogue, communications director for the Travis County Republican Party said.

Some of the big races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. In Austin, there are also races for mayor, city council seats, and AISD board members.

There's also a $2.44 billion bond package for AISD. Other school districts have bonds on the ballot as well.

"We have a lot of momentum as Democrats going into early voting," Brown said. "We're fighting every single day over the next 16 days."

"I think this is going to be a better year for us than in previous elections, and we just look forward to seeing people at the polls tomorrow," Hogue said.

