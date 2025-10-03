The Brief The 2025 ACL Music Festival is back in Zilker Park! Attendees spoke about Day 1



Austin’s biggest music festival is back, and thousands are packing into Zilker Park for day one of ACL.

"What time did you get here?"

"12 o'clock, actually 11:45" said one ACL attendees.

"Electric. It's so fun. I love it. Vibes are always high," said another ACL attendee.

Crowds have traveled from all over the world for six days of music stretched across two weekends.

"We've counted down the days like months and months and months, preparing for this. So, we're so happy you're finally here," said another ACL fan.

Friday’s headliners, Luke Combs and Hozier with Sabrina Carpenter and the Killers, are also taking the stage this weekend.

"Big Luke Combs fan," said one attendee.

"I mean obviously Sabrina Carpenter tomorrow," said another.

"Hozier, of course, and Role Model. I'm really excited for," said another.

For many, ACL is more than a festival, it’s a tradition.

"This is our annual girls' trip with all of our friends. So, this is the one thing, even though life gets busy, that we can all count on to meet up here, and it's always a good time," said another.

Others are first timers.

"I've heard about ACL ever since I moved here. I missed the opportunity to come here when I first got here. And this has definitely been a great event so far," said one first timer.

And what’s ACL without fashion? Some spent months planning their looks.

"Hours and hours of hard work on Instagram, on Pinterest, TikTok, everything," said an attendee.

Some drew inspiration from their favorite artists.

"Luke Combs, with one of his songs, Don't mess with Texas T-shirt. So therefore, I had to make a matching don't mess with Texas T-shirts," said an attendee.

While others had no plan in mind.

"I actually bought this outfit yesterday," said another.

With two weekends ahead, the music, the crowds, and the energy are just getting started.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, then we do it all again next weekend.