2025 Lone Star Coins, Gold Redback Notes debuted by Texas Bullion Depository

article

The Brief Texas has launched its first official commemorative coins and gold notes, featuring the 2025 Lone Star Coins and modern Texas Redback notes. The products are made of high-purity gold and silver, including 24-karat gold notes inspired by historic 19th-century Republic of Texas currency. While the items serve as a store of value and collectibles, they are not legal tender and can be purchased through the Texas Bullion Depository and national retailers.



Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced a new program, administered through the Texas Bullion Depository, that offers authorized commemorative precious metal products to investors and collectors.

The announcement featured the inaugural release of Texas Lone Star Coins and Modern Texas Redback Gold Notes.

The Texas Bullion Depository was created by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2015 and is the nation’s first state-administered precious metals depository and operates as a division of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

New Texas Lone Star Coins

What we know:

Texas Lone Star Coins and Modern Texas Redback Gold Notes will be made available through the Texas Bullion Depository and through major national coin and bullion retailers.

The inaugural 2025 Texas Lone Star Coins will be released in three versions:

The coins are described as struck in .9999 fine gold or .9999 silver and produced to the highest minting standards.

According to the Texas Bullion Depository, the Texas Lone Star Coins are designed to be timeless, official in appearance and instantly recognizable. Though not legal tender, the coins are made from pure precious metals that serve as a store of value.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ State of Texas 2025 1 oz Gold Proof Coin

Historic design and symbolism

Each Texas Lone Star Coin features a permanent reverse design showcasing the Texas Official Coat of Arms, an emblem first adopted by the Republic of Texas in 1839. Encircling the design are inscriptions including "THE STATE OF TEXAS," the year of issue, and "FRIENDSHIP," reflecting the origin of the name Texas from the Caddo word tejas.

The obverse of the inaugural 2025 release features a detailed relief map of Texas, highlighting the state’s diverse geography, from the Davis Mountains in West Texas to the Coastal Plains and Gulf Coast shoreline.

Future releases may introduce new obverse designs, metals and fractional weights beginning in 2026.

Modern Texas Redback Gold Notes

Dig deeper:

In addition to the Texas Lone Star Coins, the Texas Comptroller’s office announced the Modern Texas Redback Gold Notes, inspired by the original Texas Redbacks, which were promissory notes issued by the Republic of Texas between 1839 and 1840.

The original Redbacks became "worth less than the paper they were printed on," according to the Texas Bullion Depository.

The modern Texas Redbacks are crafted with intrinsic value, unlike the Texas Lone Star Coins, due to each note containing a verifiable layer of 24-karat gold deposited onto a durable polymer substrate.

The 2025 Modern Texas Redback Gold Notes are issued in 5, 20 and 100 centigram weights, and feature Texas symbolism such as the Texas Longhorn, the dome of the Texas State Capitol or pictures of the Alamo.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ State of Texas 2025 100 CG Modern Texas Redback

Each Modern Texas Redback Gold Note is individually numbered and bears the seal of the state of Texas, along with the signatures of the governor and acting comptroller.

The Modern Texas Redbacks are collectible precious metal products and are not legal tender.

A new way to store value

What they're saying:

The Texas Comptroller says the new commemorative coin and gold note programs represent the next evolution of the depository’s mission to provide Texans with secure, transparent access to and storage of precious metals.

"Texas has a long tradition of independence and fiscal stewardship," Hancock said.

"These new products reflect that spirit, combining enduring Texas symbolism with precious metals of the highest purity. The Texas Lone Star Coins and Modern Redbacks offer Texans and others a unique opportunity to own precious metal products that honor the state’s rich heritage. They are meticulously crafted under the direction of the Texas Bullion Depository and the state of Texas."

The Texas Comptroller's Office says these products showcase Texas history, craftsmanship and independence and are designed to endure, just like the values they represent.