21 homicides in 2025: Austin police investigating woman's death

The Brief Police investigating city's 21st homicide Woman was found with obvious injuries in East Austin The woman later died at the hospital



The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in East Austin as the city's latest homicide.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a high priority call at The Jordan at Mueller on Philomena Street at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with obvious injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

APD says they were able to talk to key witnesses but no suspect or motive has been released.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.