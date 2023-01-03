21 people displaced after Round Rock apartment fire

The Red Cross is assisting 21 residents after a fire at a Round Rock apartment complex damaged 24 units.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Terrastone Travesia apartments on Quick Hill Road. Round Rock officials say the fire was contained to one building, and it took about an hour to put it out.

"It had burned through the middle of the roof, in the middle of the building, and it's a three-story building. So it looked pretty impressive," said Shane Glaiser, with the Round Rock Fire Department.

According to Fire Chief Glaiser, it started as a small fire on the roof of one of the buildings. The windy weather quickly escalated the flames.

"Our men and women try to attack the fire offensively, so they went inside the building and tried to attack the attic from the floor below," said Chief Glaiser. "The fire continued to progress without any. We weren't making any headway on it. So our firefighters were removed, and we went defensive on it."

The building impacted had 24 units with only three of those unoccupied. All tenants were displaced and Red Cross and apartment management are working with the victims.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"The fire itself damaged the attic space. But due to all the water that put the fire out all off floors, all apartments have been affected," said Chief Glaiser. "All 21 people will have to find a new home."

Austin Fire Department, Pflugerville Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Constable Precinct 4, and Williamson County EMS all assisted with the fire.