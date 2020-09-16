22 injured following collision of two cranes in East Austin

Hundreds of feet above the ground, electrical wires of two construction cranes twisted and tangled.

Neighbors near Mueller Lake Park say they could hear the two machines colliding from blocks away.

Construction workers on the ground took off when the two machines collided, many of them injured while making their escape. Meanwhile, eight ambulances rushed towards the scene to help.

The Austin Fire Department brought in a drone to assess the damage to the machines from the sky. While specialists climbed up the crane to check on an operator still in the driver's seat with his foot on the brake.

Cadence McShane Construction Company says they are investigating what went wrong at the work site in East Austin.

After eight hours, workers finally untangled the machines and lowered them to the ground. The crane operator climbed down on his own, finally able to safely return to solid ground.