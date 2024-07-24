Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing Round Rock woman

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 24, 2024 6:50pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
article

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Police said they are looking for 40-year-old Brandi Iglesias. Her family last saw her at her Round Rock home on June 9.

Brandi is self-employed and does not own a vehicle.

MORE STORIES:

She is described as a white woman, about 5'5, about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-671-2709 or email bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.