Police searching for missing Round Rock woman
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
Police said they are looking for 40-year-old Brandi Iglesias. Her family last saw her at her Round Rock home on June 9.
Brandi is self-employed and does not own a vehicle.
She is described as a white woman, about 5'5, about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-671-2709 or email bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.