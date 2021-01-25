22-year-old arrested for conspiracy charge, child pornography

A 22-year-old from Cost, Texas faces up to 20 years in federal prison on a conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina (aka Abdur Rahim) pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and one count of receiving child pornography on Monday, January 25.

By pleading guilty, Molina admitted that since May 2019, he conspired with 34-year-old South Carolina resident Kristopher Sean Matthews (aka Ali Jibreel) and others to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only

chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology; by collecting, generating, and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda; by attempting to recruit individuals to join ISIS; and by disseminating bomb-making instructions.

On November 24, 2020, Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS. Matthews, who remains in federal custody, faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

On September 18, 2020, federal authorities executing a search warrant at Molina’s residence seized his cell phone, which contained 18 images depicting child pornography.

He remains in federal custody pending sentencing scheduled for April 22, 2021,

before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia in San Antonio.

