25-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murdering 19-year-old in San Marcos

Two people have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford in San Marcos last month. Michael Brandon Torres, 25, and Lukas Javier Perez, 17, are allegedly responsible for the homicide.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, Perez was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Torres was charged with Murder. Information gathered during the course of the investigation reportedly suggests the homicide was drug-related.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lukas Javier Perez, 17, Michael Brandon Torres is allegedly responsible for the homicide. ( )

Officers were dispatched to The Cottages apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, November 28 for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford. He was not a student at Texas State University.

He died at the scene, according to police. During the course of their investigation, police were reportedly able to connect Lukas Javier Perez and Brandon Torres to the shooting.

Lukas Javier Perez of San Antonio was booked into the Hays County Jail on Tuesday, December 7, according to police. Brandon Torres of Weslaco was booked into the Hays County Jail on Saturday, December 4.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter