Police investigating deadly shooting of 19-year-old in San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.

According to police, officers were dispatched to The Cottages apartment complex in San Marcos around 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, November 28 for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford. He was not a student at Texas State University.

He died at the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, according to police.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and working to identify a suspect, according to police. No arrests have been made in relation to Benford’s death at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should contact the San Marcos Police Department.

