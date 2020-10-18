26th annual Lake Travis Cleanup launches with hybrid event

The 26th annual Lake Travis Cleanup is officially underway! However, due to COVID-19, the cleanup comes with some changes.

Volunteers have several ways to get involved this year: in-person small groups at Travis County and LCRA Parks on October 18, and October 24, virtually by cleaning up in their neighborhoods, and diving from the shoreline of Mansfield Dam Park. The event also features online educational videos and events throughout the week.

The event, put on by Colorado River Alliance and Travis County Parks, historically brings together over 1,000 volunteers working together to collect tons of trash from Lake Travis and surrounding parks every year.

"We're excited to partner with Travis County again this year to ensure a safe and effective cleanup," said Scott Sticker, Director of Outreach and Operations for Colorado River Alliance. "Lake Travis is an important part of our community. It's a reservoir for our drinking water, flood protection for our communities, and a beautiful spot for recreation."

On Sunday, October 18th and Saturday, October 24th, groups of fewer than 10 volunteers will clean up in seven Travis County Parks and one LCRA Park around Lake Travis. Trash grabbers and bags will be provided, but all volunteers must bring their own gloves and must wear a mask at all times.

Divers will also be cleaning underwater by diving from Mansfield Dam Park shoreline. Limited spots are available to allow for safe distancing and precautionary measures.

Participants who want to join in at-home can become community ambassadors, cleaning up litter around their streets, sidewalks, and local areas. At-home participants can grab their gloves, grabber, a bag or bucket and pick a spot to pick up littered items for 1 hour 1 day, or for several hours all 7 days.

At-home participants are reminded to wear gloves, stay hydrated, and follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Remember to wear gloves, stay hydrated, be mindful of your surroundings, and be safe.

Online events are also planned for the entire week, including select Travis County Parks tours, history lessons on Lake Travis, a panel discussion on pollution in our waterways, and fun water science lessons and activities, and interactive virtual kick-off and wrap-up celebrations.

As with other years, prizes will be given for the most unique items found. Previous unique items included a full jet ski, wedding rings, Mardi Gras masks, full kegs, and much more.

This year's Lake Travis Cleanup is sponsored by HEB, LCRA Parks, Brown Distributing Company, Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, and Dive World Austin. For volunteer information or more info on the cleanup, click here.

