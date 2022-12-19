article

The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a 3-alarm fire in Central Austin.

AFD says there was heavy fire when they arrived at 4222 Elevator Drive, but the fire is now contained to the building where it started.

Firefighters say the 4-story building was under construction at the time the fire broke out.

The main fire has been knocked down, but firefighters are still on scene making sure it's out.

Firefighters on scene of a 3-alarm fire in Central Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

Earlier today, AFD said a lightning strike was likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin.

Still no word what caused the fire on Elevator Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.