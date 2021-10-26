3 fiberglass dinosaurs stolen from The Dinosaur Park in Cedar Creek

Three fiberglass dinosaurs, part of the display at The Dinosaur Park in Cedar Creek, are now missing. The park's owners say they believe the dinosaurs were stolen sometime in the evening of October 20 or the morning of October 21.

Linda and Daniel Nunez started The Dinosaur Park in 2005 and it has grown to a collection of more than 30 dinosaurs. They say they were inspired to create the attraction because their son was obsessed as a toddler with dinosaurs and they wanted something like the park that they could go to visit.

Linda says between 4:30 p.m. on October 20 and 9 a.m on October 21, one or more people broke into the park and stole three dinosaurs: Dimetrodon, Dilong, and Minmi.

Those responsible parked on a back road and evaded cameras by hiking through the woods.

The stolen dinosaurs range from six to 10 feet and it appears Dilong was damaged because pieces of its claw and leg were left behind.

The Nunezes says even damaged they just want the dinosaurs back. If they're not returned, they say the missing dinosaurs could cost them at least $5,000.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The Nunezes are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the person(s) responsible. They say if you have information to email info@TheDinoPark or call 512-321-6262.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter